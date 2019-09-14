Services for Dr. John Bruhn, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Phoenix. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time.
———
Dr. John Bruhn was born in Norfolk. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska and received his doctorate in medical sociology from Yale University.
At Yale, Dr. Bruhn was a Commonwealth Fund-Yale Fellow and a U.S. Public Health Service Fellow. After graduation, he received a U.S. Fulbright Fellow to the University Of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has also been a John E. Fogarty Health Science Fellow to Poland and a World Health Organization Fellow to Australia and New Zealand.
Dr. Bruhn joined the faculty of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in 1962, as an instructor in Medical Sociology Texas in 1972, as associate dean for community affairs at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He served as provost, dean and professor of sociology at Penn International groups and organizations and traveled extensively.
He is survived by a sister, a brother-in-law, and cousins.