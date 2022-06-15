John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services. Marcy Mortuary of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.
1953-2022
John William Brosh went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a recent terminal illness diagnosis.
John was born on Nov. 16, 1953, in Tilden to Donald “Buzz” Arthur and Jeanne Marie (Lewis) Brosh. He was baptized and confirmed at Meadow Grove United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove.
John graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1971. After graduating, John went on to attend Nebraska Technical College in Milford and graduated with an associate of applied arts degree in architectural technology in December 1972. While attending college, John became a member of the TAU DELTA SIGMA of the Nebraska Technical Drafting Society. John began his career after college at Rosvold Architects, Norfolk. In 1978, he began working at Nucor Steel in the engineering department as a designer until his retirement in 2017.
On July 5, 1980, John married the love of his life, Jami Sue Claussen, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
The family of John W. Brosh would like you to know that above all, his family meant the most to him. He also enjoyed planes, trains, automobiles and motorcycles. As a child, John loved to play with his train sets and dreamed of becoming an astronaut. At 15, John obtained his pilot license before he received his driver’s license. When he received his driver’s license his first love was his 1971 Vitamin-C Plymouth Duster. His entire life he loved the smell of a new car. After he raised his family, John was able to reinvigorate his love of motorcycles. John bought his first Harley in 2008 making him a 14-year Harley’s Owners Group member. He loved hitting the road traveling the wide-open plains of many states with his wife.
John also loved farming with his father, golfing, the Huskers, the Beatles, John Wayne, James Bond, Star Trek and Star Wars movies. But most of all, he loved being at home.
John is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Jami Sue Brosh of Ashland; two children, J.P. (Melissa) Brosh of Omaha and Bailey (Sam) Rouse of Doniphan; two grandchildren, Adelaide and Ansley Brosh of Omaha; stepmother Eline Brosh of Norfolk; stepsister Judith Boelts of Omaha; stepbrothers Bruce (Barbara) Nissen of Omaha and Brian (Nancy) Nissen of Norfolk; brother-in-law, David (Patricia) Shipley of Lincoln; sister-in-law Heidi (Roger) Koerting of Norfolk; sister-in-law Joni (Scott) Reynoldson of Grand Island; cousins Mary Beebe of Burbank, Calif., Randee Marie Sucksdorf of Meadow Grove, Gerry Graber of North Bend, Ore., and Bill Graber of Ewing; and his nieces and nephews, Aron, Janai, Elliot and Tessa.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Arthur “Buzz” Brosh and Jeanne Marie (Lewis) Brosh; sister Tonda Sue Shipley; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his father- and mother-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gretna United Methodist Church, Gretna.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.marcysvoboda.com.
John lived by the motto: “Live to Ride and Ride to Live on God’s Journey!”