John Brester

John Brester

HOWELLS — Services for John J. Brester, 90, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary and vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

John Brester died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Memorials can be directed to the Howells Community Catholic School

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

1932-2022

John is survived by his sons, Mike of Tennessee, Mark and Dean, both of Howells; sister-in-law Delma Brester of Howells; and many nieces and nephews.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

