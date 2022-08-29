HOWELLS — Services for John J. Brester, 90, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary and vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
John Brester died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Memorials can be directed to the Howells Community Catholic School
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
1932-2022
John is survived by his sons, Mike of Tennessee, Mark and Dean, both of Howells; sister-in-law Delma Brester of Howells; and many nieces and nephews.