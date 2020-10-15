NORFOLK — Services for John Borgmann Jr., 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk followed by a vigil and rosary.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
John Van Dyke Borgmann Jr. was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Osmond to John and Adeline (Schilling) Borgmann. He attended School District 70 in Pierce County, St. Mary’s grade school in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School in 1956.
John and Bette Callow were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview on Dec. 27, 1958. They were blessed with seven children.
John was a specialized machinist and started his own business, John’s Automotive Machine. He later worked in the machine shops at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Sioux City and at NAPA Auto in Neligh.
After Bette’s death in 2000, he married Marie Aase on July 7, 2007, in Norfolk.
John was a kind, patient man — maybe he had to be with helping raise seven kids. John loved hearing and sharing a good joke, especially those in the Reader’s Digest. His smile, laughter and hugs will be truly missed.
Through the years, John enjoyed racing stock cars and attending stock car races. He loved reading western novels, especially those written by Louis L’Amour.
John was also an accomplished singer and enjoyed country music, square dancing, playing the banjo and harmonica.
John is survived by his spouse, Marie; his children and their spouses, Jerry (Tammie) Borgmann of Stanton, Julie Baxter of Jacksonville, Ala., Anita (Bob) Stange of Osmond, Jennie Tuatoo of Roseville, Calif., Andrea Borgmann of Norfolk and Tim Borgmann of Tulsa, Okla.; his stepchildren, Todd Aase of Las Vegas, Nev., Sandy (Paul) Duncan of Norfolk and Dave Aase of Norfolk.
John also is survived by 19 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren;23 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jane Ruterbories, Liz Wattier, Peg (Dave) Timmer-Kathol, Steve (Beth) Borgmann, Bill Borgmann, Brian (Gail) Borgmann, Barb (Bob) Schreiber and Marian Borgmann-Inqwersen; numerous in-laws; and several very special nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Bette; a daughter, Angie Borgmann; a son-in-law, W.L. Threats; a brother, Joe Borgmann; a sister, Enid Cederlind; and sisters-in-law Diane Borgmann and Marie Anderson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.