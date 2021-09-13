SEWARD — Services for John Binger, 62, Milford, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation with family will be 4-5:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Seward.
He died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Milford.
Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Ministry Center or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
1959-2021
John E. Binger of Milford was born on June 8, 1959, to Dwight and Ruth (Huelle) Binger in Central City. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1977.
On July 11, 1981, John married Valerie Appel, and to this union was born a daughter, Elizabeth. They lived in the Plainview and Creighton area. John worked for Thrivent as a financial adviser.
In his free time, he enjoyed Husker football, singing, playing cards and gardening and landscaping. John passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, in Milford at the age of 62 years, three months and two days.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Binger of Lincoln; his former spouse, Valerie Binger of Lincoln; siblings Richard (Jeri) Binger of New Cambria, Kan., Julie Drobny of Staplehurst, Evelyn Von Kampen of Norfolk; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Ruth Binger; sister Mary Binger; brother-in-law Marlin Drobny; and niece Crystal Von Kampen.
Casketbearers will be the Ridgewood Bridge Club.