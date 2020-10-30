John Bellar

BEEMER — Services for the Rev. John R. Bellar, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2020
John R. Bellar was born March 17, 1925, to John K. Bellar and Jenny (Schweitzer) Bellar on a farm 5 miles west of O’Neill. In 1935, the family moved to Leadville, Colo., where John finished his schooling.
In March 1943, he entered World War II, joining the U.S. Navy. He served in the Pacific until the war ended. After being discharged in 1946 from the Navy, he went to Broken Bow, where he worked for Custer County Sand and Gravel.
In 1950, he went to Indianapolis, Ind., to work for Aero May Flower, driving and moving people all over the United States until 1953. He then moved to West Point and married Delores Oswald on Feb. 14, 1954, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. God blessed their union with three boys: John, Jay and Jeff.
He worked for Christensen Sand and Gravel of West Point for 14 years. During this time, he finished his Bible school courses and became an ordained minister with The Assemblies of God.
He pastored the Congregational Church in Beemer for 10 years. In 1968, he accepted the pastorship of The Walthill Assembly of God Church. The family moved to Walthill at this time. He pastored and also drove a school bus for Walthill Public Schools for 27 years.
John and Delores retired and moved to Beemer in 1995. John then filled in for the Pender Assembly of God Church for two years.
In 2003, he started to pastor the Baptist Church of Beemer and continued for 10 years. In 2013, they moved to Norfolk to be closer to their sons.
The Rev. Bellar pastored churches in Northeast Nebraska for 50 years, where he walked with many on the road to meet Jesus. He was a faith-filled warrior for Jesus Christ. Well done good and faithful servant!
Survivors include his sons, John (Taryn) Bellar of Omaha, Jay (Lori) Bellar of Lincoln and Jeff (Lorrie) Bellar of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Ralph (Gail) Bellar of Harper, Kan.
Preceding John in death were his parents and spouse; his brothers, Clayton, Floyd, Jim, Francis Bellar and their spouses; his sisters, Evelyn Wagenfuehr, Ruth Sullivan, Doris Geist, Mary Geist, Millie Stutzman and their spouses.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Inc. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.