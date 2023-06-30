 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johanna McClung

Johanna McClung

TILDEN — Services for Johanna M. McClung, 102, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tilden. Burial will follow the service at the same location.

1920-2023

Johanna Marie McClung, a long-time resident of Port Isabel, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born Nov. 27, 1920, in rural Madison to Ferdinand and Anna (Stanke) Sauer.

Johanna received her early education in Madison and went on to serve as a dedicated secretary for many years.

Johanna was an active member of various Lutheran churches throughout her life.

She was united in marriage with Lucian Matney in Sioux City in 1938-39. From this union, they were blessed with a daughter, Ramona Marie Matney.

Johanna found love again with Carol Colgan, whom she married in 1946, and together they had a son, Charles Colgan.

Johanna’s journey of love didn’t stop there, as she found love once again with Dale McClung, whom she married on May 12, 1980, in Cameron, Texas. They resided in Port Isabel, Texas, until Dale’s passing.

Johanna leaves behind her loving daughter, Ramona (James) Stewart of Tilden and son Charles Colgan. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Sheree Stewart of Tilden, Darren (Theresa) Stewart of Greeley, Colo., Brian (Monica) Stewart of Tilden and Sandra Moore of Tilden; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Anna Sauer; her spouses, Lucian Matney, Carol Colgan and Dale McClung; her brothers, Otto and Ronald; her sisters, Elsie, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Alvena; and one great-grandchild.

Those wishing to pay their respects can send cards and flowers to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 53626 836th Road, Tilden, NE 68781. Contributions made in her memory can be directed to the same address.

Tags

In other news

Belva Martin

Belva Martin

NORFOLK — Private burial for Belva E. (Jensen) Martin, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. At her request, no services are planned.

Joseph Belz

Joseph Belz

STANTON — Services for Joseph W.D. Belz, 46, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Ray Beckmann will officiate. Burial will be at Belz Cemetery with military rites.

Wendi Kath

Wendi Kath

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wendi A. Garden Kath, 73, Shelton, Conn., formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

Delbert Redwing Jr.

Delbert Redwing Jr.

SANTEE — Services for Delbert Redwing Jr., 59, Santee, will be at noon Friday, June 30, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White Horse-Carda will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Johanna McClung

Johanna McClung

TILDEN — Services for Johanna M. McClung, 102, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tilden. Burial will follow the service at the same location.

Julia Petersen

Julia Petersen

NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.

Harold Heithoff

Harold Heithoff

ELGIN — Services of Harold R. Heithoff, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of Foreign Wars P…

Mary Jane Hauf

Mary Jane Hauf

NORFOLK — Mary Jane “Janie” Hauf, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Willard Marquardt

Willard Marquardt

Services for Willard A. Marquardt, 82, Hartford, Wis., will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., in Hartford. The Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara