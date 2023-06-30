Johanna McClung

TILDEN — Services for Johanna M. McClung, 102, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tilden. Burial will follow the service at the same location.
1920-2023
Johanna Marie McClung, a long-time resident of Port Isabel, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born Nov. 27, 1920, in rural Madison to Ferdinand and Anna (Stanke) Sauer.
Johanna received her early education in Madison and went on to serve as a dedicated secretary for many years.
Johanna was an active member of various Lutheran churches throughout her life.
She was united in marriage with Lucian Matney in Sioux City in 1938-39. From this union, they were blessed with a daughter, Ramona Marie Matney.
Johanna found love again with Carol Colgan, whom she married in 1946, and together they had a son, Charles Colgan.
Johanna’s journey of love didn’t stop there, as she found love once again with Dale McClung, whom she married on May 12, 1980, in Cameron, Texas. They resided in Port Isabel, Texas, until Dale’s passing.
Johanna leaves behind her loving daughter, Ramona (James) Stewart of Tilden and son Charles Colgan. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Sheree Stewart of Tilden, Darren (Theresa) Stewart of Greeley, Colo., Brian (Monica) Stewart of Tilden and Sandra Moore of Tilden; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Anna Sauer; her spouses, Lucian Matney, Carol Colgan and Dale McClung; her brothers, Otto and Ronald; her sisters, Elsie, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Alvena; and one great-grandchild.
Those wishing to pay their respects can send cards and flowers to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 53626 836th Road, Tilden, NE 68781. Contributions made in her memory can be directed to the same address.