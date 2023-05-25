WINSIDE — Services for Johanna F. “Joan” Berg, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the church.
Johanna Berg died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Winside United Methodist Church and the Orphan Grain Train.
1931-2023
Johanna Frances “Joan” Berg was born Aug. 6, 1931, in O’Neill to Fred and Gladys (Shipman) Erickson and passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson and confirmed at the Congregational Church in Coleridge. Joan attended country school near Atkinson and Norris Country School in Cedar County. She was a graduate of Coleridge Public School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Joan worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles Accident Record Bureau at the State Capital.
She was united in marriage to Carl Berg on Dec. 24, 1950, at the Coleridge Congregational Church. They worked in Lincoln, later moving to Cedar County, working on various farms. In 1960, they moved near Winside, where the couple farmed.
They were members of the Winside United Methodist Church and Winside Neighborhood Card Club. She was a member of the Norris Extension Club and Cedar County Extension Club.
Joan had been a 4-H member and enjoyed environmental research projects. Joan will be remembered by all who knew her for her delicious cookies, bars and other baked goods, her faith, kindness and generosity. She remained independent in mind and spirit until the very end.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Carla (Sean Arndt) Pope of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Cindy (Dan Burger) Grady of Omaha; grandchildren Aaron (Zoe Kasten) Pope, Blythe Grady, Corry Arndt, Adam (Kelsey) Arndt and Cody Arndt; great-granddaughter Wren Arndt; sister-in-law Ella Mae Cleveland and brother-in-law Martin Schneider; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Carl, in 1999; parents Fred and Gladys Erickson; mother and father-in-law Clara and Max Schneider; brothers Everett and Robert Cleveland; sister Bealuh Hoshaw; sisters-in-law Mildred Foster and Emma Burns; brother-in-law Vern Berg; and several family, neighbors, friends and beloved pets.