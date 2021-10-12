BELLEVUE — Services for Joel C. “J.C.” Wilson, 39, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Golden Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3005 Golden Blvd., in Bellevue. Burial will be in the Bellevue Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Joel Wilson died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
The Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler is in charge of the arrangements.
Joel Christopher “J.C.” Wilson was born Feb. 4, 1982.
Joel married the love of his life, Jill, on Nov. 29, 2008, and to this union, a son, Levi, was born in 2010, and a son, Ethan, was born in 2012. They lived in Panama for a year in 2014.
Joel was friend to everyone met. He was generous to a fault. He was “one of a kind” and willing to help anyone in need no matter what the circumstance. He was hard working but always found time for family and led them well.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Leila Uttecht; his paternal grandfather, Franklin Wilson; and baby Bouslaugh.
Survivors include his spouse of 13 years, Jill; his sons, Levi and Ethan; his parents, Chris and Tammy Wilson; a sister, Jamie and brother-in-law Rustin Bouslaugh; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Douglas and Carolyn Nolze; an uncle, Tony Uttecht; aunts Tammy Guthland (Scott) and Virginia Griffiths; his maternal grandfather, LeRoy Uttecht; his paternal grandmother, Pat Lunkwitz; and many cousins.
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to bellevuefuneralchapel.com and click the link on the Wilson obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be directed by the family.