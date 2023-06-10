NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joel D. Veach, 52, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Omaha. Joel Veach died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
O’NEILL — Services for Lorraine G. Ernst, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Russel F. Kind, 86, Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Wisner City Auditorium. Private burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran cemetery in Tilden.
O’NEILL — Services for Zula Salers, 56, O’Neill, formerly of Hickory, Miss., were Thursday, June 8, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rick Nolze officiating. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Caroline Baumann died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at The Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha.
“Well, hi there." Those are the three words we loved hearing. Ralph Surber’s greeting told you a lot about this genuine, kind and caring man.