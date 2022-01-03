CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.
NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.