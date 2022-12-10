FREMONT — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Joel Kotrous died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
1957-2022
He was born May 10, 1957, in Plainview to LaMonte and Emeline (Tichy) Kotrous.
Joel “Kvida” graduated from Verdigre High School in 1976. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a police officer and fireman and worked at Buck Noyer Used Cars.
After moving to Fremont in 1984, he worked for Dan Veskerna Refurbishing, Steinbach Hauling & Grading, Oilgear and finally the City of Fremont street department. It was a love of working on things that led him to a 23-year career with the street department. He retired Aug. 5, 2022.
Kvida married Coralea Bouslaugh on July 31, 1999, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Kvida had a huge heart, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. He had a joke for every situation no matter what it was. He will always have a special place in our hearts. This isn’t goodbye; it’s, “We will see ya soon.”
Survivors include his spouse, Coralea, and son Tyler Kotrous, both of Fremont; gifted daughter Brandy Marshall and gifted grandchildren Chase and Jerzey Marshall, all of Fremont; brothers Jan (Kris) Kotrous of Niobrara, Jack (June) Kotrous and Jerry Kotrous, all of Lincoln; sisters Jeanie (Richard Hart) Noyer of Springfield, S.D., and Julie (Bill) Richardson of Valentine; adopted son and family John (Rose) Leffler; brother-in-law Joe (Cindy) Bouslaugh; sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Lottman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Kotrous, infant Jerome Kotrous and Jerald Tichy; and sisters Jayne Jacobitz and Janet Crosley.
Memorials can be sent to the family for a future designation. Online condolences can be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.