FREMONT  — Memorial services for Joel L. “Kvida” Kotrous, 65, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Joel Kotrous died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.

1957-2022

He was born May 10, 1957, in Plainview to LaMonte and Emeline (Tichy) Kotrous.

Joel “Kvida” graduated from Verdigre High School in 1976. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a police officer and fireman and worked at Buck Noyer Used Cars.

After moving to Fremont in 1984, he worked for Dan Veskerna Refurbishing, Steinbach Hauling & Grading, Oilgear and finally the City of Fremont street department. It was a love of working on things that led him to a 23-year career with the street department. He retired Aug. 5, 2022.

Kvida married Coralea Bouslaugh on July 31, 1999, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Kvida had a huge heart, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. He had a joke for every situation no matter what it was. He will always have a special place in our hearts. This isn’t goodbye; it’s, “We will see ya soon.”

Survivors include his spouse, Coralea, and son Tyler Kotrous, both of Fremont; gifted daughter Brandy Marshall and gifted grandchildren Chase and Jerzey Marshall, all of Fremont; brothers Jan (Kris) Kotrous of Niobrara, Jack (June) Kotrous and Jerry Kotrous, all of Lincoln; sisters Jeanie (Richard Hart) Noyer of Springfield, S.D., and Julie (Bill) Richardson of Valentine; adopted son and family John (Rose) Leffler; brother-in-law Joe (Cindy) Bouslaugh; sister-in-law Mary (Jim) Lottman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Kotrous, infant Jerome Kotrous and Jerald Tichy; and sisters Jayne Jacobitz and Janet Crosley.

Memorials can be sent to the family for a future designation. Online condolences can be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

