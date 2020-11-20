You have permission to edit this article.
Joe Weitzel

LINDSAY — Services for Joe Weitzel, 76, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing and current health measures will be observed at the funeral and visitation. Masks are encouraged.

He died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1944-2020

The Mass will be live streamed on the Lindsay Holy Family Facebook page.

Joe Weitzel, son of Phil and Mary (Drahota) Weitzel, was born on July 1, 1944, at Blair. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. As a young boy, Joe moved with this family to Lindsay. He attended school at Lindsay Holy Family and graduated in 1962.

While in high school, Joe enjoyed the time he spent playing in a band. Following his high school graduation, Joe worked at the Bank of Lindsay.

On July 14, 1965, Joe was united in marriage to Phyllis Marie Schaecher, a neighbor girl who lived across the fence from him, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. Following their marriage, they made their home in Lindsay before moving to and settling in Newman Grove in the mid 1970s.

Throughout the years, Joe worked at Lindsay Manufacturing and operated a road maintainer. However, his most proud accomplishment was the being the owner/operator of Weitzel Transfer, where he drove truck over the road.

Joe was a member of Holy Family Church, where he sang in the Holy Family Folk Choir and volunteered within the church. A lifelong musician, Joe loved music and had the ability to play many kinds of instruments.

Joe also loved dogs and operated a dog kennel, where he bred and raised Schnauzer and Norwegian Elkhound breeds.

Joe is survived by his five children, Rebecca “Becky” Weitzel of Omaha, Anastasia “Stacy” Wilson of Lincoln, Sarah (Todd) Claussen of Wayne, Benjamin (Melissa) Weitzel of Treynor, Iowa, and Bridget (Todd) Pettit of North Platte; nine grandchildren: Heather Wilson, Christy (Matt) Bosn, Emily Claussen, Allison Claussen, Cole (Emily) Weitzel, Clarissa Weitzel, Helanna Pettit, Dimitri Pettit and Dominica Pettit; two great-grandchildren, Lennon Bosn and Audrey Bosn; a sister, Judith (Ernie) Wilmink of Burnet, Texas; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Phyllis in 2014; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Killian and Helen Schaecher.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

