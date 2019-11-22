Joe Vodvarka

DODGE — Graveside services with military rites for Joe L. Vodvarka, 78, rural Dodge, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Dodge.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Stokely Funeral Home in Dodge.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Bohemian National Cemetery.
1941-2019
Joe Louis Vodvarka was born on April 3, 1941, to Joseph and Marie (Cisler) Vodvarka, at their home east of Dodge.
After graduating from Dodge High School in 1961, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a quartermaster and was stationed in Germany for more than two years before being honorably discharged in 1964.
Joe worked for Vlach and Son Grocery Store in Dodge for 10 years before joining in the family farm. He farmed, raised hogs and did custom hay stacking and windrowing.
Joe was a member of the Platte County Pork Association and secretary and treasurer of Bohemian National Cemetery. He enjoyed going to farm sales and consignment sales.
Joe is survived by his brother, Ed Vodvarka of rural Dodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lunch will follow the services at the Dodge American Legion Club.