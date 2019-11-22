Joe Vodvarka

DODGE — Graveside services with military rites for Joe L. Vodvarka, 78, rural Dodge, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Dodge.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Stokely Funeral Home in Dodge.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Bohemian National Cemetery.

1941-2019

Joe Louis Vodvarka was born on April 3, 1941, to Joseph and Marie (Cisler) Vodvarka, at their home east of Dodge.

After graduating from Dodge High School in 1961, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a quartermaster and was stationed in Germany for more than two years before being honorably discharged in 1964.

Joe worked for Vlach and Son Grocery Store in Dodge for 10 years before joining in the family farm. He farmed, raised hogs and did custom hay stacking and windrowing.

Joe was a member of the Platte County Pork Association and secretary and treasurer of Bohemian National Cemetery. He enjoyed going to farm sales and consignment sales.

Joe is survived by his brother, Ed Vodvarka of rural Dodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lunch will follow the services at the Dodge American Legion Club.

Tags

In other news

Wayne Schrempp

HARTINGTON — Services for Wayne M. Schrempp, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Joe Vodvarka

DODGE — Graveside services with military rites for Joe L. Vodvarka, 78, rural Dodge, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Dodge.

Steven Payne

NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Payne, 55, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.

Diane Herian

Diane Herian

PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Magdalene Hayes

NELIGH — Memorial services for Magdalene E. Hayes, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Douglas Braun Jr. will officiate.

Laura Hargens

Laura Hargens

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Laura A. Hargens, 97, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. A remembrance service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.

Linda Czarnek

STANTON — Services for Linda Czarnek, 72, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Beune

WEST POINT — Services for Duane Beune, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Lawrence Carstens

Lawrence Carstens

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence F. “Red” Carstens, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns