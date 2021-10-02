HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a vigil service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Joe Schumahcer died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, S.D.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.