Memorial services for Joe Mittelsdorf, 74, will be at later date under the direction of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
1947-2021
Joe Mittelsdorf of Pierce was born to Barbara Mittelsdorf on Oct. 19, 1947, in Weilheim, Germany. He went to his heavenly home on Nov. 30, 2021. At the age of 5, he and his mother and two older sisters came to the United States. He graduated from South High School in Omaha in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1966.
He served four years during the Vietnam War era onboard the U.S.S. C.V.A — 34 Oriskany aircraft carrier and was a night supervisor in the jet engine repair shop. Joe was honorably discharged in November 1970. He attended Spartan School of Aviation in Tulsa, Okla., for two years and received his F.A.A. A&P license.
Joe was married in 1967 and from that union one daughter was born. In 1975, he was married to Joan Mahon, and they were married for 26 years. Joan lost her battle with cancer in 2001.
In 2003, Joe was married to Alice Skalberg.
Joe worked as a seasonal truck driver for United Suppliers in Norfolk, delivering agricultural chemicals during the spring and summer months. He drove for them for 19 years.
Joe loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and he loved his hunting dogs.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Alice; his daughter, Ann Mittelsdorf; his grandson, Chase Flere; his stepchildren, Corey (Jeni) Coke and Lisa (Doug) Ludden; his stepgrandchildren, Taylor Coke, Theisen Ziehmer, Alyssa Cary, McKeilie Ziehmer, Addisyn Ludden and Arriah Ludden; his brother, Fred (Mickey) Freitag; his sisters, Martina Hendrix and Monika Seeba; and a host of friends in Nebraska and Arizona.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Ernest Freitag; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ursula (Bill) Gardner and Cyd (LeRoy) Trofholz; his former spouse, Joan Mittelsdorf; his niece, Laura Gardner; and his dear friend, Joe Aycock.
Please check the funeral home’s website at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com for the date and place when services have been determined.