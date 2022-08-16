NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
WINSIDE — Services for Byron L. Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Raasch, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Alvin G. Reichmuth, 94, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Gloria Everett, 91, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Jean Estill will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for John R. Miksch, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.