NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1955-2022
Joe Junior Ledford was born on Jan. 7, 1955, in Greer, S.C., to Harley and Ethel (Worley) Ledford. He graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1973 and then attended Clemson University for two years and studied engineering. He started working at the age of 16 as a boiler maker.
He married Sue Smith on July 3, 2009, in Norfolk. The couple continued living in Pierce. Joe spent 20 years working for engineering and construction companies like Dupont and Flour Daniel. For the last 29 years, he worked as a supervisor at 3D Metal Works, out of Andrews, S.C.
Joe loved his family and extended family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed being with horses and working in his garden.
Survivors include his spouse, Sue Ledford of Norfolk; children Noel Thomas of Moncks Corner, S.C., Chance (Lizzie) Ledford of Georgetown, S.C., Patti (Chris) Howser of West Point and Darlene Kehren of Norfolk; seven brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ethel; daughter Leann Jenkins; and seven brothers and sisters.
