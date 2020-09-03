O’NEILL — Private services for Joe Fritz, 85, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2020
Joseph Leo Fritz was born on March 20, 1935, near Elgin to William and Eva (Gregor) Fritz. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served as a medical tech in Indianapolis, Ind. He was honorably discharged in 1957, when he returned to Nebraska.
Joe married Loreen McDermott on Sept. 27, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. To this union, six children were born: Thomas, Nancy, Regina, Jeanne, Maria and Matt. The couple made their home in Norfolk, where he worked for Northwest Electric as an apprentice, then as a licensed electrician until 1966. They then moved to O’Neill, where Joe started Midwest Electric, owning it until retiring in 2003, after working as an electrician for over 50 years.
Joe enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his vegetable garden, playing Sudoku and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He was very handy and could fix anything. He also loved building clocks.
Joe was a good person and was well thought of in the community. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill and the North Central Nebraska Wireman’s Association.
Joseph is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Loreen Fritz, of O’Neill; his children, Tom Fritz of Lincoln, Nancy (Dan) Moore of Norfolk, Jeanne (Joe) Wegner of Fremont, Maria (Jeff) Muff of Morse Bluff, Matt Fritz of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren, Ashlea (Jason) Smith, Brittany (Curtis) Newland, Jayden (Brice) Hattery, Zackery Wegner, Christopher Wegner and Morgan Wegner; six great-grandchildren, Kennedy Smith, Jake Smith, Dawson Smith, Carter Smith, Mason Newland and Charlie Newland; his siblings, Don (Nadine) Fritz of Montana, George (Bonnie) Fritz of Norfolk, Sister Eva Fritz of Omaha and Alice Stodola of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Candy Fritz of Osmond; and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eva Fritz; a daughter, Regina Susan Fritz in 1965; his brothers, Bill (Mary Lou) Fritz, Frances (Mildred) Fritz, Jim Fritz; and his parents-in-law, Dominic and Elva McDermot.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.