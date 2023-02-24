Jody Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Jody L. Thomas, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
1957-2023
Jody went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at her residence in Norfolk, with family by her side, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Jody was born April 8, 1957, and was raised in Neligh by her parents, Merle and JoAnn (Botsford) Bridge. She graduated from Neligh High School in 1975 and received her licensed practical nursing license from Northeast Community College.
After college, Jody worked for the Norfolk Regional Center before working in home health care for 30-plus years.
Jody married Glen Thomas on Dec. 10, 1982, in Norfolk. Jody was an attentive spouse of 40 years, a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She put everyone else’s interests before her own without hesitation. She was an advocate for the downtrodden and would help anyone in need. Her love and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ was known to all that knew her.
Jody was a part of the Norfolk Baptist Church family. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed, but her warmth, laughter, kindness and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.
Survivors include her spouse, Glen Thomas of Norfolk; children Joshua Kester of Norfolk, Amanda Thomas of Norfolk, Crystal (Marco) Vetter of Norfolk; grandchildren Kaden Kester, Damian Romero, Adrian Romero, Antonio Vetter, Cody Kester, Serenity Vetter, Lillyana Blacktail Deer, Vincent Thomas, MacKenzie Vetter, Andrez Romero and Sofia Vetter; parents Merle and JoAnn Bridge of Neligh; sisters Connie (Mike) Neeman of Plainview, Myndi Wilkinson; mother-in-law Jean Thomas of Norfolk; Aunt Joyce Coleman of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Jody was preceded in death by her father-in-law, George Thomas, and nephew Brandon Wilkinson.
Casketbearers will be Joshua Kester, Kaden Kester, Benjamin Wilkinson, Marco Vetter, Damian Romero and Adrian Romero.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.