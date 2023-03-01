Jodi Waugh

HASTINGS — Jodi K. Waugh, 50, of Hastings died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Lifehouse Church in Hastings. The Rev. Brett Mackey will officiate. There will be no burial or visitation at this time.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
1972-2023
Jodi was born Oct. 4, 1972, in Norfolk to Thomas E. Anderson and Anita L. (Greenough) Clyde. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1992.
Jodi married Douglas J. Waugh on Oct. 26, 1996, in Norfolk. She was a very loving mother and grandmother and had a “heart of gold.” Jodi will be missed by all.
Jodi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Ellen Prochaska and William Greenough, and stepmother Connie Anderson.
Survivors include her spouse, Douglas Waugh of Hastings; her children, Brittany K. Anderson of Hastings and Tiffany L. Daniels of Sutton; her father, Thomas E. Anderson of Bennington; her mother, Anita L. Clyde of Norfolk; her sisters, Michelle Sund of Hastings and Serena Clarkson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her grandchildren, Paizlee, Ezra, Cooper, Justin Jr., Presten and Bentley; three nieces and a nephew; and many aunts and uncles
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.