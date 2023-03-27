Joanne Staub

ALBION — Joanne E. Staub, 92, Albion, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Colonial Manor in Randolph. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Maynard J.G. Vrbka, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, Ame…
BASSETT — Services for Judy E. Arrowsmith, 79, Mills, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett. Judy Arrowsmith died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory, S.D.
WAYNE — Services for Joann Proett, 87, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.
LINDSAY — Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.
NORFOLK — Services for N. Leon Wagner, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. Brown, 84, Clarkson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Stigler Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.