Joanne McNatt

WAYNE — Services for Joanne J. McNatt, 89, Yankton, formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wayne First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. led by the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the funeral at the church.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.