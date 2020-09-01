You have permission to edit this article.
Joanne Bauman

NORFOLK — Private services for Joanne Bauman, 84, of Tucson, Ariz., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept 6, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate.

She died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

———

Joanne Elizabeth (Bender) Bauman was born in 1936 in Sioux City. She moved with her parents, Edward and Virginia Bender, to Nebraska, where the family settled in Weeping Water. She graduated from Weeping Water High School with honors.

Joanne then went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she spent her college years. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Mortar Board Society and graduated in 1958 with bachelor of fine arts.

During her senior year of college, she married Keith Gary Bauman, a recent graduate from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After a brief time in the military, the couple relocated to New Mexico, where they lived for several years.

During this time, three children were born: Mark Richard in 1960, Janis Louise in 1962 and Gerald Clayton in 1965. Joanne continued to create art; her medium choice — oil paint and canvas. She was juried into three selected group exhibits.

Joanne, Keith and family moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1968. Randal David, their fourth child, was born in 1971. Joanne continued to immerse herself in her art, having an art studio specifically designed and built to accommodate her work. She was juried into two selected group exhibits.

In 1974, Joanne, Keith and family moved to Northbrook, Ill. Chicago brought new life and direction for her art. The Chicago Imagists show in 1974 influenced the scope of her artwork for the next 20 years. She studied with the late George Buehr and Ed Paschke.

Joanne established a network of artist friends. She spent most afternoons in her home studio and discovered her predominant media, paper and drawing media.

Joanne had said, “There is no feeling in the world as exciting to me as the act of paper and pencil making contact.” She was juried into 11 one-person exhibits. She was juried into 29 selected group exhibits. Joanne was represented by the Van Straatan Gallery in Chicago.

In 1992, Keith and Joanne — empty nesters — decided to retire to Tucson. Joanne continued to work in her home studio. She was juried into 12 selected group exhibits. She became a member of The Tucson Museum of Art and worked as a docent. She stayed active swimming, walking and hiking, and enjoyed her service work as a Stephen Minister at her church.

Keith and Joanne were married for 54 years, and after Keith died in 2011, she chose to staying living in Tucson. She enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her passing on Monday, July 27.

She is survived by her four children, Mark Bauman, Janis (Bauman) Parker, Gerald Bauman and Randal Bauman; 10 grandchildren: Adam Bauman, Christine Bauman, Daniel Bauman, Seth Parker, John Parker, Elizabeth Parker, Roland Parker, Isaac Bauman, Kurtis Bauman and Giselle Bauman; and six great-grandchildren, Mikayla Bauman, Haley Bauman, Lila Bauman, Audrey Bauman, Maisie Bauman and Gwendolyn Carlsten.

Services will be available to view live on Brockhaus Funeral Home Facebook page.

Feel free to send flowers or a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Joanne.

