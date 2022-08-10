WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.
Joanne Baier died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.
ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will ofvficiate with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Hartington.
OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post …
WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.
