WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicki VonMinden died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Hermsen died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Services for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Frey Conference Suite at the Wayne State College Student Center. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.