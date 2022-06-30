 Skip to main content
Joanne Baier

WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.

Douglas Wollschlager and David Wollschlager

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Vicki VonMinden

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicki VonMinden died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Jeanne Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.

Larry Hermsen

SPENCER — Services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Hermsen died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.

James McCluskey

WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Francis Giehler

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

James Day

WAYNE — Services for James “Jim” Day, 88, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Frey Conference Suite at the Wayne State College Student Center. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

