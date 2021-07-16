BATTLE CREEK — Visitation for JoAnn Zohner, 61, rural Norfolk, will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Battle Creek.
1959-2021
Her family would love friends and family to join them afterward out at the home place for her celebration of life.
JoAnn was born on Nov. 16, 1959, the daughter of Willard and Jerrine (Anderson) Kohlhof. She graduated from Battle Creek High.
On Sept. 7, 1977, JoAnn married William “Bill” Zohner at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek.
She enjoyed reading and playing word games. She had a love for the outdoors, taking care of animals and working in her garden. JoAnn also loved spending time with her grandbabies and passing on her love for the song, “You Are My Sunshine.”
JoAnn, “Mama Jo,” is survived by her parents; her spouse and her children: Cassie (Josh) Tuttle of Norfolk, Chrissy (Wyatt) McGhee of Randolph, Chanda (Chad) Wurdeman of Madison, Chelsea Zohner of Randolph, Caity (Matt) Johnson of Black Hawk, S.D., Callie Zohner of Omaha and Caleb (Bridget) Zohner of Stanton; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Dennis (Susie) Kohlhof of Norfolk; and one sister, Sherryl (Mick) Sawyer of Inman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Higel; niece Lynn Thingstad Tosh; and nephew Ben Kohlhof.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.