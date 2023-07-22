BEEMER — Services for JoAnn Steffensmeier, 95, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, also at the church.
JoAnn Steffensmeier died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling arrangements.
1928-2023
JoAnn Ludvina Steffensmeier was born on March 8, 1928, in Montrose, Mo., to Claude and Ludvina (Schmedding) Stewart. JoAnn graduated from Cathedral High School in Omaha.
JoAnn was united in marriage to Hal Richman on Aug. 8, 1947, and to this union, three children were born: Nurney H., Candace and Jay. Hal passed away on Aug. 25, 1961.
JoAnn owned the Haybarn Tavern in Beemer from 1962 to 1974. She was married to Mike Murphy on Dec. 26, 1963, and to this union, three children were born: Michael, James and Timothy.
JoAnn worked at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer until retiring in 1989.
On Aug. 18, 1989, she married Ray H. Steffensmeier.
JoAnn was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, its altar society, Beemer American Legion Post 159 Auxiliary and Beemer Chamber of Commerce, where she held offices in all. She was also a stock holder at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.
Survivors include her children and their families, Nurney H. and Guiyan Richman of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and child, Hal Jr.; Candace (Richman) and Edward Gary Mann of Frisco, Texas, and children Mike Mann and Melinda (Roy) Robinson; Jay “JB” and Renata Richman of Manila, Philippines, and children Jayson, AJ, Millissa, Karl, Justin, Fiona, and James; Michel Murphy and fiancée Kathy of Sioux Falls, S.D., and children Brittan and Cale; James and Dawn Murphy of Crofton and children Danielle and Jacob (Elizabeth); Timothy and Penny Murphy of Homer and children Makayla and Wyatt; stepchildren David and Sue Steffensmeier of Beemer, Douglas Steffensmeier of Beemer, Diane and David Ludwig; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Loretta and Eugene Raasch of Bellflower, Calif.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Claude “CM” and Ludvina Stewart; spouses, Hal Richman, Mick Murphy and Ray Steffensmeier; brothers Marion Stewart, Arch Stewart and Chet Stewart; sisters Angeline Schoeder, Josephine Logan and Nina Landers; and daughters-in-law Kathy Richman and Wynell Murphy.
A luncheon at the Beemer American Legion Hall will follow the burial. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial be directed to Beemer American Legion Auxiliary Post 159 or St. Joseph’s Elder Services Foundation.