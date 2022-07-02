Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
1931-2022
Joann passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Her mortal remains were given to further medical science while her spirit is resting in the arms of Jesus as her earthly journey has ended.
Joann (Jo) Elizabeth was born July 16, 1931, (sharing the same birthday with her spouse, Leon, and dog Sparky) in Norfolk to Joseph and Rose (Brasch) McDaniel. She was baptized July 10, 1932, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She also was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church on June 3, 1945. She attended Norfolk Public Schools and graduated in 1949.
Jo was a telephone operator, repair service department clerk and network and engineering department clerk for 30 years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. (now CenturyLink). After the telephone company offices closed in Norfolk, she worked part time for 10 years at the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).
Jo enjoyed making quilts, over 35 in all, for her children and grandchildren. She also decorated cakes. She enjoyed bus trips. She loved cooking and baking and her friends were recipients of her many coffees. She was active in the Red Hat Club, her many card clubs and in her devotion to her little poodle, Shar, and her cockapoo, Mia.
Jo married E. Leon Schaefer on Dec. 27, 1951, at the Madison County courthouse. They were blessed with four children.
Happy to share in her life are son Sidney (Susan) Schaefer of Apex, N.C., and granddaughter Kaitlyn (Christian) Gall of Sneads Ferry, N.C., grandson Nicholas of Raleigh, N.C., and grandson Aaron of Apex; daughter Connie (Terry) Viterna of Verdigre, grandson Brandon (Jody) Viterna of Plainview, and great-granddaughter Brynlee, granddaughter Crystal Viterna and great-grandchildren Paige and Aaron of Norfolk; son Guy (Janna) Schaefer of Gretna and grandchildren Brisco, Benjamin and Isabelle of Gretna; and son Christopher (Claudia) Schaefer and grandson David of Temecula, Calif.
Jo was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Jo is survived by her brother, Neil (Maryanne) McDaniel of O’Fallon, Mo.; brothers-in-law John Schaefer and Larry (Judy) Schaefer of Plainview; sister-in-law Karen (Paul) Schulte of Stanton; and sister-in-law Arnetta McDaniel of Norfolk; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose; Leon, her spouse of 67 years; sister Ruth (Robert) McClurkin of Grand Island; and her brother Robert (Arnetta) McDaniel of Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers, it was Jo’s wish that memorials be made to Companion Animal Clinic, 1113 Riverside Blvd., Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.