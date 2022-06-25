NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Joann Schaefer died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. The Rev. James McCluskey died suddenly Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for H. Dale Remmich, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Dale Remmich died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Norfolk.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
NORFOLK — Services for Delores I. (Marks) Schnoor, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Ames died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Parsons House on Eagle Run in Omaha.
FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
