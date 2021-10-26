Joann Minihan

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Joann M. (Strate) Minihan was born Dec. 21, 1943, to Harry and Edith (Eckert) Strate in Norfolk. She was raised on the family farm near Hoskins. Joann graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Wayne State College.
She moved to California and graduated from the University of California-Santa Barbara. She was employed for over 20 years with Exxon-Mobil in West Coast operations management. Her work took the family to several southern California locations, finally retiring from Santa Ynez, Calif.
Upon retiring, Joann and Larry moved to Douglas County, Nev., to be close to family. She enjoyed everything her family participated in. Reading was one of her favorite pastimes.
Left to cherish her memory is spouse Larry Minihan; daughters Kim Long, Traci Votel and Michele Collins; sons Blake Peterson and Michael Minihan; nine grandchildren; sister Irma Jean Armaganian of Neenah, Wis.; and brother, Larry (Debb) Strate of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Eldon and Donald; and brother-in-law, Harry Armaganian.
Joann was a lifelong Lutheran; she and her family were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville.
Arrangements were handled by The Neptune Society.