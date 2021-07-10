You have permission to edit this article.
JoAnn Leise

HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for JoAnn Leise, 84, Hartington. She died on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Nancy Fessler

Nancy Fessler

STUART — Services for Nancy A. Fessler, 78, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be at a later date.

Connie Granquist

Connie Granquist

WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Herman Schumacher

Herman Schumacher

NORFOLK — Services for Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher, 74, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.

Leone Slaymaker

Leone Slaymaker

ATKINSON — Services for Leone M. Slaymaker, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Lanny Fauss

Lanny Fauss

A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, Gretna, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Belvedere Hall, 201 E. First St., in Papillion. He died April 19, 2020, at his home.

Michael Leicher

Michael Leicher

Memorial services for Michael R. Leicher, 72, Ainsworth, will be at a later date in Houma, La.

Ronald Gustafson

Ronald Gustafson

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Ronald L. Gustafson, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate with inurnment in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

