WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1927-2023
Joann E. Neu Koehler was born Jan. 18, 1927, to Otto and Leona (Nurnberger) Brt at Lincoln. She attended grade school in South Dakota and Wakefield, graduating from Wakefield High School in 1944. Joann later attended Wayne State College.
On Jan. 1, 1948, Joann married Dillon “Junior” Neu at the Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. After their marriage, Joann and Junior lived in Wakefield and Onawa, Iowa, before purchasing the Wausa Gazette in 1955, which they owned and operated until 1970.
Joann was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wausa, United Methodist Women, VFW Auxiliary, Eastern Star and was an alumnus of Wayne State College. She served on the Wausa School Board, was treasurer for the Wausa Methodist Church and served on the Wausa Centennial Committee and was a Knox County Elections volunteer.
Joann was a Husker fan, bowler, golfer and gardener. She traveled to many places, including Australia, Alaska, Hawaii and to the Panama Canal.
Joann is survived by her daughter, Pat Skalberg of Omaha; son Brad Koehler of Madison; grandchildren Adam (Shantell) Skalberg of Norfolk, Megan (Justin) Skalberg Disch of Omaha and Levi Marten of Norfolk; great-grandchildren Avery and Evan Skalberg and Isabelle, Colette, Dexter, Poppy and Ruby Disch; and devoted friend, Dan Skalberg of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her spouse, Dillon “Junior” Neu.