WAUSA — Services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, America…
NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Steven D. Carroll, age 65, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Long Pine. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.
NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, of Norfolk, formerly of Waco, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.