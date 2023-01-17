 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joann Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Jeffrey Kitto

Jeffrey Kitto

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the Coast Guard Honor Guard, America…

Geraldine Rossmeier

Geraldine Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine C. Rossmeier, 86, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Joann Koehler

Joann Koehler

Steven Carroll

Steven Carroll

AINSWORTH — Steven D. Carroll, age 65, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence in Long Pine. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Galen Cassidy

Galen Cassidy

LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.

Betty Deitloff

Betty Deitloff

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Bonnie Klepper

Bonnie Klepper

NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, of Norfolk, formerly of Waco, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ida Weich

Ida Weich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date in the spring with inurnment in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Keith Haase

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

