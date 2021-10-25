NIOBRARA — Services for JoAnn Knori, 84, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. JoAnn Knori died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Plainview native JoAnn Martin, who served as CEO of Ameritas from 2009 to 2020, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Private burial will be prior to the service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna M. Smith, 85, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Gerald A. “Jerry” Richling, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Heidi Wallace will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto P…
EWING — Services for former State Sen. Merton L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders Post 214. The Rev. John Norman wi…
CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.
Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.