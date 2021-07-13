You have permission to edit this article.
JoAnn Kilpatrick

NELIGH — A celebration of life for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, 91, Neligh, will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Neligh City Park Pavilion. Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2021

JoAnn Rose Kilpatrick was born May 16, 1929, in Norfolk, to Joe and Mable Reuss. She was the oldest of two siblings. JoAnn passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

JoAnn spent her childhood and formative years in Norfolk. She was invited by her friend, Elaine Kilpatrick, to spend the weekend at her parents’ farm north of Neligh. There she met Elaine’s brother, Junior.

Junior was quite like his dad, Cloyd, and liked a little adventure and excitement in his life. Thus, he convinced JoAnn that she needed to take flight in his little yellow two-seater airplane. Beyond her better judgment, she jumped in.

We are not sure if she fell in love with the little yellow airplane or Junior first, but she married them both. They moved into a small trailer house next to Junior’s parents on the family farm.

As with most farmers’ wives, JoAnn was the “quiet giant,” the foundation behind the farm’s operations — cooking all the meals, helping with daily chores, laundry, bills, changing cloth diapers, butchering chickens, getting kids to school, you name it.

JoAnn loved to socialize. Socializing was simple in those days. It simply meant traveling to the neighbors and relatives or having them over for supper, drinks and card games. She especially loved the youngsters, many of whom adopted her as a second mom.

Her fondness for youth carried over to her grandchildren. She held them close under those Mother Duck wings and never wanted them to fledge. Those relationships enriched her life to the very end.

JoAnn and Junior raised two children, Jim and Steve. She devoted her life to their activities and success. She rarely missed any of their school and extracurricular activities. In fact, she was still flying in Jim’s “flight machine” in her 80s, even after Jim let it run out of gas.

The ultimate in pride, trust and faith in one’s son, she was a very proud mother, always boasting about her sons to the point of embarrassment for them.

JoAnn was the perfect example of a farmer’s wife during her era; neither expecting or needing acknowledgment, awards or recognition. She was just always there for family and friends, steady as a giant boulder, unwavering, with arms open.

The Kilpatrick family sends its sincere appreciation to the Willows in Neligh and Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek for the excellent care and compassion for JoAnn. We also extend our sincere gratitude to the many family members, relatives, friends and community for the kindness and support provided to JoAnn and the family over the years.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mable Reuss; brother Dick Reuss; and spouse Cloyd Junior Kilpatrick.

She is survived by sons Jim of Neligh and Steve Kilpatrick of Dubois, Wyo.

Drinks will be provided. A potluck will be held for snacks. Please come and celebrate JoAnn’s life with fond stories and memories.

NELIGH — A celebration of life for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, 91, Neligh, will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Neligh City Park Pavilion. Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh is in charge of arrangements.

