JoAnn Hrabak

STANTON — Memorial services and inurnment for JoAnn M. Hrabak, 83, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STUART — Graveside memorial services for Janice E. Sweet, 73, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ernest L. Marvin, 76, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the New Apostolic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
ALTONA — Services for Harris D. Heinemann, 84, rural Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Trinity Lutheran Church at Altona. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald D. Konken, 76, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors provided by the Hartington VFW Post …
NORFOLK — Services for Tracy Lanphear, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Peace Evangelical Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Eldon F. Haisch, 81, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Roy Morris will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by Laurel Veterans Post 4504 & 54, along with the American L…
PIERCE — Services for Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, 63, of Pierce are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Bergt, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne
