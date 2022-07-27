 Skip to main content
JoAnn Howell

JoAnn Howell

NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Kelly’s Country Club, 6 miles west of Norfolk on Highway 275.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1956-2022

JoAnn passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.

JoAnn was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Bassett to Merlin Howell and Doris (Fultz) (Howell) VanFleet. She grew up in the Albion area.

JoAnn had many interests and hobbies, including bird watching, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, camping, canoeing and playing disk golf.

She also enjoyed writing poetry. She was very creative. She would make homemade gifts for her family and friends, as well as collect vintage dishes, hats, costume jewelry, pens, rocks and many other interesting items.

She worked at different jobs over the years, including Norfolk Recycling, Region IV, Jerry’s Trailers and Campers. She also owned and operated her own residential cleaning business. And from 1987 to 1991, JoAnn, along with her family, owned and operated Plato’s Tunes record store in Norfolk.

Music has been JoAnn’s passion since before age 16 when she began teaching herself how to play bass guitar. And she played the same bass guitar for many years, to which it earned a name, “Clyde.”

Along with playing her bass guitar, she also sang, she was a terrific singer. She played in dozens of different venues, whether it be country or rock ‘n’ roll, or polka. She had played them all.

Throughout the years, she made many lifelong friends. During her musical career, she traveled from North Dakota to Corpus Christi, Texas, through blizzards and hurricane warnings, rarely missing a “gig.” She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Tobin Schacher; daughter Jessica Holmstedt (Daniel Wood); grandson Elijah Alvarado; granddaughter Ivy Alvarado (Benjamin Mesteth); and great-grandchildren Quentin, Envy, Ezekiel and Easton; sister Julie (Larry) Baldwin; two nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Doris, and by one brother, David “Leroy” (Pat) Howell.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

