NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
HARTINGTON — Services for Cleta M. Pribnow, 67, Coleridge, formerly of the Albion and Cedar Rapids area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cleta Pribnow died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.
MADISON — Gregory E. “Greg” Koss, 65, Madison, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.