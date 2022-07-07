 Skip to main content
Joann Howell

NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Jeanette Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Delores Long

NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Cleta Pribnow

HARTINGTON — Services for Cleta M. Pribnow, 67, Coleridge, formerly of the Albion and Cedar Rapids area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cleta Pribnow died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Charles Real

NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.

Gregory Koss

MADISON — Gregory E. “Greg” Koss, 65, Madison, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

