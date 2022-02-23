Joann Comer

Services for Joann Pedersen Comer, were held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, Minn., on Feb. 12. Inurnment will be at Belden Cemetery at a later date.
1938-2022
Joann Pedersen Comer (1938-2022) was born in Cedar County to Pete and Ethel Pedersen of Belden. She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1956 at Belden High School. After earning her teaching certificate, she taught in two different one room schools in Cedar County. Later, she worked many years as a a bookkeeper for various companies.
Joann enjoyed music of all kinds and played the piano and accordion, but excelled at the organ and played for church services many decades at the churches she attended. She also enjoyed singing, Bible study, travel, crochet, crossword puzzles and reading.
She is survived by two children, son David Swan and spouse Joelle and their three children, Isaac, Katelyn and Cole of Forest Lake; and daughter Elizabeth Cisne of Lincoln. Also surviving are three stepsons, Patrick and Linda, John and Donna, and Tim and Dawn; and three stepdaughters, Elizabeth and Tom, Pamela and Dennis and Amy and Cyril; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister and closest friend, Jane Jensen of Plainview.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arlen and Dan Pedersen; and most significantly by her beloved spouse, Jack.
Joann will be remembered for her devotion to her Lord and His church, her sweet smile and light laughter and her love for her family.
Memorials were directed to the hospice services that so tenderly served Joann during her final months: Ecumen Philanthropy of Shoreview, Minn.