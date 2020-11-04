JoAnn Cody

STANTON — Services for JoAnn M. Cody, 70, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr of New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
1950-2020
JoAnn Marleen Cody was born July 29, 1950, at Stanton, the daughter of Robert and Esther (Smith) Mussack. JoAnn was the youngest of four children. Her siblings included Judy, Bob and Bill. JoAnn grew up in Stanton until the family moved to California. JoAnn lived in California for most of her early adult life.
On Dec. 10, 1977, JoAnn married Robert Gaily Cody in Reno, Nev. The couple returned to Stanton to raise a family. They had one daughter, Melissa Marie Halsey.
Robert and JoAnn owned the Stanton Variety store until Feb. 1, 1982, when they decided to move back to California to be closer to Robert’s family in Palmdale. Robert and JoAnn were divorced in June 1999.
In 1990, JoAnn and her family moved back to Stanton. She was employed by the Stanton Health Center, working first in the dietary department and then as office manager, working until 2011 when she retired to assist with the care of her grandchildren.
JoAnn will always be remembered for her outgoing “tell-it-like-it-is” personality. She was someone that was very talented with crafting and Do-It-Yourself projects. She enjoyed doing home improvement projects, quilting, sewing and gardening.
Surviving JoAnn is her daughter, Melissa and Ryan Halsey of Norfolk; four grandchildren; a brother, Bob Mussack of Erie, Colo.; 14 nieces and nephews; several cousins; many friends and acquaintances that will miss her very much.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Judy Beltz; and a brother, Bill Mussack.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Halsey, Bob Mussack and Rob Mussack.
