ORCHARD — Graveside services for JoAnn Clifton, 82, Orem, Utah, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
She died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Orem.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Loren Van Houten, 52, Osmond, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan C. Stearns, 84, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Beeks, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Roberta Babcock, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NELIGH — Services for Ruth D. (Adams) Marsh, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary J. Loughrey, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Wisner Care Center.
BLOOMFIELD — Public visitation for Marvin Kuhl, 86, Bloomfield, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bloomfield Community Center. Masonic services will be at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date.
OMAHA — Private services for Marvin D. Harbison, 67, formerly of the Norfolk area, are being conducted under the direction of Kremer Funeral Home in Omaha.
