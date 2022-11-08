NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
1937-2022
Joann passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Prescott Valley.
Joann Frances Hansen was born on June 16, 1937, at home in Knox County, the eldest child of John and Wilma (Wiese) Hansen. She was baptized and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Joann graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1955.
Joann married Merlin Gene Brummels on Oct. 21, 1956, in Bloomfield. Joann and Merlin moved to California in 1963, where they worked and raised their family for many years.
Joann retired to Prescott Valley in 1998, where she became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and serving as a member of Lutheran Womens Missionary League (LWML). She loved being a part of the choir, doing arts and crafts and working with the LWML members.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis Brummels of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Douglas (Harriett) Brummels of Prescott Valley and Sandra Brummels of Montclair, N.J.; grandsons Kyle, Rayne, Riley and Jonathan Brummels of Arizona; sister Harriet (Wayne) Studebaker and brother Norman (Gloria) Hansen, both of Norfolk; brother-in-law Robert “Pete” (Darlene) Brummels of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law Delma Ronspies of Norfolk and Frances Brummels of Ewing; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; one brother and two sisters.
Memorials may be made in Joann’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley and LWML at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley.