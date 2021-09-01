MADISON — Services for Joann J. Brewer, 88, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Joann Brewer died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. “Rick” Larson, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald J. Veskrna, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska…
LYNCH — Graveside services for Ronald J. “Ron” Stewart, 89, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 228.
MADISON — Graveside services for Diane R. Knull, 78, Corpus Christi, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Dallas B. Hoff, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.
