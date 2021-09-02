MADISON — Services for Joann J. Brewer, 88, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Joann Brewer died at Countryside Nursing Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funeral’s website.
Joann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Joann Jean Brewer was born to Joe and Margaret (Voss) Hegr on May 23, 1933, where she grew up along with her brother in Stanton County on the hills just east of Madison.
When she was 16, she met her lifelong love, Dick Brewer. They got married Nov. 4, 1951, and lived on the farm south of Madison, where they were married for 58 years. She was a typical farm wife who was not afraid of hard work and helping her husband. Besides the crops and farm animals that were raised, Joann also raised four children with her husband: Kenneth Keen, Dean Lee, Clifford Eugene and Peggy Jo.
Joann had a very full life at the farm and believed that hard work was the answer for everything. Joann especially loved spending time in her flower beds of which she had many. She also enjoyed her church and was very active with her church groups which she was a member of for many years.
When the grandchildren started coming along, Joann was at her best. She fell into that role like she had written the book on it. Whether it be root beer floats or sleeping with them in the camper, she always put a smile on their little faces.
Joann was always a happy person that enjoyed life and will be missed by many.
She is survived in death by son, Dean Brewer of Newman Grove; daughter Peggy (John) Miller of Arnett, Okla., and her children, Linda and Amos; daughter-in-law Cindy Brewer of Norfolk, and her children, Tabitha and Melissa; daughter-in-law Wanda Brewer of Creighton, and her children, Kimberly, Adam and Joaquin; 13 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren and their children.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dick Brewer; two sons, Kenneth and Clifford Brewer; grandson Jason Loseke; great-grandson, Colton Heuer; and parents Joe and Margaret Hegr.
