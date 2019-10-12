Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

Joan Schultze

Joan Schultze
Courtesy

OSMOND — Services for Joan L. Schultze, 84, Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate, with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

She died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in Osmond.

1935-2019

Joan Lillian (Rohrberg) Schultze was born on Jan. 2, 1935, at Osmond, the daughter of Charles and Lillie (Springer) Rohrberg. She was baptized on March 10, 1935, at Eden Valley, Plainview, and confirmed on March 4, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran, Osmond. She attended District 34, Osmond, and graduated with the class of 1952 at Osmond High School. After graduation, she was a nurse’s aide at Plainview Hospital from 1952-1955.

On Jan. 28, 1954, she married Marlin (Smoky) Schultze at Immanuel Lutheran, Osmond. In 1955, she joined Smoky in Arizona to begin their military career. In their 20-year career in the Air Force, they were stationed in Mississippi, France, Holland, Germany, Virginia and Colorado. During this time, she had various secretarial jobs including a position at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the Department of Army in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The couple was blessed with five children: Greg, Beth, Jeff, Brad and Linda. In 1973, Smoky and Joan returned to Osmond and purchased Golter’s Grocery.

They operated Schultze Sooper & Son with Greg from 1973-1986. Joan also worked at the Osmond Pharmacy. From 1992-1994, Smoky and Joan managed the Days Inn in Norfolk. They returned to Osmond in 1994, ultimately retiring with Smoky in 1997.

The couple began snow-birding to Yuma, Ariz., in 2004. In June 2016, Smoky and Joan made their new home at the Johnson Park Estates in Osmond.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in Osmond, where she was a member of LWML, served on many boards, taught Sunday School, and was a long-time member of the Wednesday afternoon Bible class.

Joan was a member of Osmond Auxiliary to VFW Post 7838, in which she served several years as a trustee.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was known for her talents of cooking and baking. Each family member has a favorite dish of Grandma Joan’s. She treasured her time with family and friends. She had a life-time love of playing cards, board games and roadtrips.

Survivors include her five children, Greg (Keri) Schultze of Osmond, Beth (Brian) Jesse of Norfolk, Jeff (Sue) Schultze of Plattsmouth, Brad (Julie) Schultze of Omaha, Linda (Travis) Gutz of Osmond; grandchildren Melanie (David) Gustafson and children Quenton, Camden, Kortlin and Cullan, Maggie Schultze, Morgan (Mike) Cleveland and children Kinley, Emery, and Crue; Mitchell (Amanda) Schultze, Dawson and Remi, Sara Huwaldt, Matthew Jesse, Emma Jesse, Angie Taylor, Jacob, Carter, Brooklyn and Ryan, Melissa (Jesse) Vogel, Sidney and Norah, Steven (Beth) and Bodhi Schultze, Bruce (Jessica) Schultze and children Vera, Calvin, and Eva Lou, Nick(Callan) Schultze, Faith (Preston) and Lydia Doerr, Paige (Andrew) Folkers, Levi (Rachel) Taytum and Rowyn Gutz, Seth and Lexie Gutz, Hannah Gutz; brother-in-law, Carrol Schultze of Hemet, Calif., as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin (Smoky) on March 10, 2017, and her parents Charles Jr. and Lillie Rohrberg.

Organist for the services will be Lori Koehler. Soloist is Duane Christiansen. Hymnns are by the congregation.

Casket bearers are grandsons Steven Schultze, Nickolas Schultze, Bruce Schultze, Mitchell Schultze, Matthew Jesse, Levi Gutz and Seth Gutz.

Honorary casket bearers are granddaughters Melanie Gustafson, Maggie Schultze, Morgan Cleveland, Sara Huwaldt, Emma Jesse, Angie Taylor, Melissa Vogel, Faith Doerr, Paige Folkers and Hannah Gutz.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com and arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel, Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

