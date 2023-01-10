WAKEFIELD — Services for Joan E. (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.
Joan Pospisil died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue.
1932-2023
Joan was born on Aug. 30, 1932, to Robert V. and Edna Mae (Curry) Blatchford in Sioux City. She attended and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1950 and furthered her education by receiving an education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1954.
Joan married Richard John Pospisil on July 4, 1954, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. She taught at elementary schools in Nebraska and Arkansas before her retirement.
Joan was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter CZ in Wakefield, Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Xi Delta-Rho Chapter and the Wakefield Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, painting, reading, learning how to play musical instruments and rug hooking.
Joan is survived by her son, Stephen (Marilyn) Pospisil of Sadler, Texas; daughter Kathleen Fernau of Wakefield; sister Jeanne (Merle) Rix of Norfolk; granddaughters Lisa (Steve) Sievers of Wakefield, Traci (Eric) Riewer of Wakefield, Diana (Derek) Tomes of Utica, Paige (Carlton) Legereit of Hutto, Texas; and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Jaden, Oliver, Quinn, Kristalyn, Maggie, Knox, Cora and Kinzie.
Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard in 2021; parents; and infant brother Robert.