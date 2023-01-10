 Skip to main content
Joan Pospisil

Joan Pospisil

WAKEFIELD — Services for Joan E. (Blatchford) Pospisil, 90, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield.

Joan Pospisil died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Memorials are suggested to Wakefield Fire and Rescue.

1932-2023

Joan was born on Aug. 30, 1932, to Robert V. and Edna Mae (Curry) Blatchford in Sioux City. She attended and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1950 and furthered her education by receiving an education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1954.

Joan married Richard John Pospisil on July 4, 1954, at the Wakefield Presbyterian Church in Wakefield. She taught at elementary schools in Nebraska and Arkansas before her retirement.

Joan was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter CZ in Wakefield, Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Xi Delta-Rho Chapter and the Wakefield Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, painting, reading, learning how to play musical instruments and rug hooking.

Joan is survived by her son, Stephen (Marilyn) Pospisil of Sadler, Texas; daughter Kathleen Fernau of Wakefield; sister Jeanne (Merle) Rix of Norfolk; granddaughters Lisa (Steve) Sievers of Wakefield, Traci (Eric) Riewer of Wakefield, Diana (Derek) Tomes of Utica, Paige (Carlton) Legereit of Hutto, Texas; and great-grandchildren Ashlyn, Jaden, Oliver, Quinn, Kristalyn, Maggie, Knox, Cora and Kinzie.

Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard in 2021; parents; and infant brother Robert.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

