Joan O’Keefe

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Joan O’Keefe

OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., in Omaha. Burial will follow.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday followed by prayer and rosary at Heafey Hoffman Cutler Dworak West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha.

Joan O’Keefe died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

1941-2023

Born March 8, 1941, Joan Marie O’Keefe was a faith-filled, devoted and loving spouse, mother and Nana. She was born in Omaha and grew up in St. Peter’s Parish. She graduated from Mercy High School and later St. Joseph’s School of Nursing.

She married Thomas Patrick O’Keefe, M.D., in 1962, and they built a life together over more than half a century.

Early in their marriage, Tom and Joan lived in Columbus, Ohio, then Frankfurt, Germany, and eventually settled in Norfolk to raise four children. In retirement, they returned to Omaha to be near their grandchildren.

Joan spread her love of life and nature to all. She volunteered for and led numerous organizations, including Catholic charities and Questers. She enjoyed reading, cooking, collecting antiques, cross-stitching, birding, watching Jeopardy and The Journey Home, and celebrating Christmas, decorating her home with a vast collection of nutcrackers and Irish Santas.

Joan most loved spending time with her family, bringing everyone together for holidays, birthdays and any other reason she could come up with. At Nana’s house, there was always a puzzle to help with or a game of cards hard won. Her love of Christ was at the core of all she did. Her legacy continues in her family: their Catholic faith, Irish traditions and love of a good Christmas cookie.

She was preceded in death by spouse, Thomas Patrick O’Keefe; parents John and Agnes Orcutt; and twin sister, Jean Follrath.

Survivors are four children and 15 grandchildren: daughter Theresa Gart, her spouse, Myles, and their children, Hannah, Ethan, Sophie and Isaac; daughter Colleen Thakor, her spouse Michael, and their son, Tommy; son Joseph, and his children McKenna, Callahan, Brennan, Delaney, Brogan, Gabriel and Cecilia; son Daniel, his spouse Shannon, and their children, Siobhan, Lachlan and Finn; brother Ronald Orcutt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Many thanks to Father John Pietramale, Father Craig Loecker, Father Rob Scheiblhofer, Deacon Randy Landenberger and all the EMHCs for the many visits to Joan while at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, where she received excellent care and met many new friends.

Please send memorials and Mass requests to Christ the King Catholic Church and her parish St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

