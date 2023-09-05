OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday followed by prayer and rosary at Heafey Hoffman Cutler Dworak West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.
Joan O’Keefe died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
1941-2023
Born March 8, 1941, Joan Marie O’Keefe was a faith-filled, devoted and loving spouse, mother and Nana. She was born in Omaha and grew up in St. Peter’s Parish. She graduated from Mercy High School and later St. Joseph’s School of Nursing.
She married Thomas Patrick O’Keefe, M.D., in 1962, and they built a life together over more than half a century.
Early in their marriage, Tom and Joan lived in Columbus, Ohio, then Frankfurt, Germany, and eventually settled in Norfolk to raise four children. In retirement, they returned to Omaha to be near their grandchildren.
Joan spread her love of life and nature to all. She volunteered for and led numerous organizations, including Catholic charities and Questers. She enjoyed reading, cooking, collecting antiques, cross-stitching, birding, watching Jeopardy and The Journey Home, and celebrating Christmas, decorating her home with a vast collection of nutcrackers and Irish Santas.
Joan most loved spending time with her family, bringing everyone together for holidays, birthdays and any other reason she could come up with. At Nana’s house, there was always a puzzle to help with or a game of cards hard won. Her love of Christ was at the core of all she did. Her legacy continues in her family: their Catholic faith, Irish traditions and love of a good Christmas cookie.
She was preceded in death by spouse Thomas Patrick O’Keefe; parents John and Agnes Orcutt; and twin sister,Jean Follrath.
Survivors are four children and 15 grandchildren: daughter Theresa Gart, her spouse, Myles, and their children, Hannah, Ethan, Sophie and Isaac; daughter Colleen Thakor, her spouse Michael, and their son, Tommy; son Joseph, and his children McKenna, Callahan, Brennan, Delaney, Brogan, Gabriel and Cecilia; son Daniel, his spouse Shannon, and their children, Siobhan, Lachlan and Finn; brother Ronald Orcutt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Many thanks to Father John Pietramale, Father Craig Loecker, Father Rob Scheiblhofer, Deacon Randy Landenberger and all the EMHCs for the many visits to Joan while at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, where she received excellent care and met many new friends.
Please send memorials and Mass requests to Christ the King Catholic Church and her parish St. Leo’s Catholic Church.
To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.