Joan Murphy

Joan Murphy

STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.

Seger Funeral Home of Stuart was in charge of the arrangements.

She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at O’Neill.

Memorials can be made to the Stuart Christian Mothers.

———

Joan Frances Murphy was born July 30, 1934, to Albert and Clara (Tomjack) Kallhoff on a farm in Ewing. She graduated from O’Neill Public High School in 1951. Following graduation, she was employed at Consumer Public Power. At a dance one weekend, Connie took the opportunity to ask Joan to join him for a stroll at an intermission break, and the courtship began.

In 1953, Connie was drafted into the Army and upon his return, he proposed to Joan, and they were married Sept. 27, 1955, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill.

Raising and nurturing a family came naturally to Joan, and it became her life passion. They were blessed with 10 healthy children.

Joan’s childhood love for singing and dancing came to fruition when one of her many talents was discovered when she accompanied Connie at a Legion Drill Team and Color Guard competition. She became one of the main attractions at the yearly Stuart Legion show, yodeling alongside her guitar accompanist, Frank Murphy. Joan’s other hobbies included tending and sharing her beautiful garden produce, square dancing, bowling and playing cards. Organizations she belonged to were the Stuart Christian Mothers, Haydettes Extension Club and Needles and Nails 4-H Club.

Joan especially loved gardening. It not only provided for her large family, but a way to engage her family in the chores. Joan was active in all aspects on the ranch and worked tirelessly beside Connie and her family helping with livestock and milking cows. She raised chickens adding to the enjoyment of the childrens’ chores.

Joan took great pride in her church community at St. Boniface and served tirelessly, assisting with every aspect at the church being an E.M.E., lector, setting up for Masses and preparing church for the different seasons.

Joan is survived by her spouse, Connie of Stuart; children Terry Murphy of Stuart, Jeanne Krotter of Spencer, Jerome Murphy and spouse Beth of Stuart, Julie Knudson and spouse Kelly of Norfolk, Colleen Osborne and spouse Roland of Atkinson, Marde Paxton of Stuart, Kevin Murphy and spouse Jill of Stuart, Kelly Murphy and spouse Beth of Stuart, Connie Jo Novak and spouse Steve of Seward and J.P. Murphy and spouse Neely of Kearney; 27 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother Ron Kallhoff and Linda of O’Neill; and sister Sherri Strong of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by sisters Darlene Hoskinson, Bernice Summers and Pat Glaser.

